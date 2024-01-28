Short Interest in XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Drops By 51.7%

XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 51.7% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
XP Power Stock Performance
XPPLF stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.00. XP Power has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $30.25.
XP Power Company Profile
