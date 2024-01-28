Short Interest in Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VISM) Expands By 250.4%

Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VISM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, an increase of 250.4% from the December 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of VISM stock remained flat at $0.02 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 95,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,901. Visium Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

Visium Technologies, Inc provides cybersecurity technology solutions, tools, and services. It offers TruContext, a tool for cyber warfare analytics, visualization, and knowledge management. The company was formerly known as NuState Energy Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Visium Technologies, Inc in March 2018.

