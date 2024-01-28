Short Interest in Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Grows By 3,766.7%

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 3,766.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viomi Technology
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Viomi Technology by 36.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Viomi Technology by 8.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 26,327 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Viomi Technology by 50.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Viomi Technology Stock Performance
VIOT traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.85. 90,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,595. Viomi Technology has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92.
Viomi Technology Company Profile
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.
