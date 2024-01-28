Short Interest in Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Grows By 3,766.7%

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 3,766.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viomi Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Viomi Technology by 36.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Viomi Technology by 8.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 26,327 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Viomi Technology by 50.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

Viomi Technology Stock Performance

VIOT traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.85. 90,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,595. Viomi Technology has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.