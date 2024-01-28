Short Interest in Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA) Increases By 88.0%

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 88.0% from the December 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Via Renewables by 52.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 285,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Via Renewables by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Via Renewables by 112.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Via Renewables by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Via Renewables by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Via Renewables stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.85. 17,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,389. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $8.47. Via Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Via Renewables ( NASDAQ:VIA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter. Via Renewables had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $110.24 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Via Renewables in a report on Saturday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

