Short Interest in Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF) Grows By 35.7%

Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the December 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Varta Stock Performance
Shares of VARGF stock remained flat at $20.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.07. Varta has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $20.20.
