Short Interest in Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Decreases By 32.2%

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the December 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Value Line Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Value Line stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $44.20. 5,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.81 million, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.70. Value Line has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $62.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.21.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.61 million for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 45.16%.

Value Line Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Value Line

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Value Line by 627.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Value Line by 393.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Value Line by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Value Line by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Value Line by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. 6.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Value Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

Featured Articles

