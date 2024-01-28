Short Interest in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Increases By 31.3%

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the December 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Institutional Trading of UTStarcom
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.16% of UTStarcom worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.29% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UTStarcom in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
UTStarcom Stock Down 2.9 %
NASDAQ UTSI traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.99. 1,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.51. UTStarcom has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85.
About UTStarcom
UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.
