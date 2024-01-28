Short Interest in US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE) Expands By 16.4%

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:UTRE opened at $49.36 on Friday. US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $50.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.91.
US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1815 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.
About US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF
The US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (UTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 3-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-year tenor on the yield curve.
