Short Interest in Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN) Decreases By 61.2%

Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 61.2% from the December 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Universal Power Industry Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Power Industry stock remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. Universal Power Industry has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

About Universal Power Industry

Universal Power Industry Corporation designs, imports, and wholesales apparel under the Indigo People brand. It also identifies and acquires residential land for the development, as well as light income-producing commercial properties; and distributes fire suppression products. The company was formerly known as Code Navy and changed its name to Universal Power Industry Corporation in April 2016.

