Short Interest in Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN) Decreases By 61.2%

Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 61.2% from the December 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Universal Power Industry Stock Performance
Shares of Universal Power Industry stock remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. Universal Power Industry has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.
About Universal Power Industry
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Power Industry
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Power Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Power Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.