Short Interest in Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Decreases By 50.0%

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Universal Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of UMGP stock remained flat at $0.15 on Friday. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,934. Universal Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24.

Universal Media Group Company Profile

Universal Media Group Inc, a media company, produces and distributes media content worldwide. It produces On The Mike, a TV show that primarily include celebrity interviews, music concerts, and other events. The company was formerly known as Dalton Industries Inc and changed its name to Universal Media Group Inc in January 2016.

