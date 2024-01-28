Short Interest in U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Increases By 37.2%

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Energy in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:USEG opened at $1.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29. U.S. Energy has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 40.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

