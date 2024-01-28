Short Interest in Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Drops By 51.9%

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the December 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Twin Vee Powercats

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Twin Vee Powercats during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Twin Vee Powercats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Twin Vee Powercats during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twin Vee Powercats during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Twin Vee Powercats during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Twin Vee Powercats Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of VEEE opened at $1.53 on Friday. Twin Vee Powercats has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.54.

Twin Vee Powercats Company Profile

Twin Vee Powercats ( NASDAQ:VEEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative return on equity of 27.93% and a negative net margin of 28.18%.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. It operates through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions.

