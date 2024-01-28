Short Interest in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Expands By 218.6%

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, an increase of 218.6% from the December 31st total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at PGIM Global High Yield Fund

In other PGIM Global High Yield Fund news, Director Barry H. Evans bought 7,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $87,027.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,685 shares in the company, valued at $962,781.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM Global High Yield Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,006,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,105,000 after purchasing an additional 326,743 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 4.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 997,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 44,744 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 604,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 32,373 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 18.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 85,252 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 11.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 466,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 46,117 shares during the period.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Price Performance

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of GHY opened at $11.35 on Friday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average of $11.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

