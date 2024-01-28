Short Interest in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Increases By 197.5%

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, an increase of 197.5% from the December 31st total of 954,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,786,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ IXUS opened at $64.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.07. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.048 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1,014.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 27,715 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 150,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 38,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 114.9% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

