Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Grows By 139.4%

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 139.4% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSMP. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $581,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 196.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BSMP opened at $24.42 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.83 and a 1-year high of $24.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.27.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
