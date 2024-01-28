Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Grows By 139.4%

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 139.4% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSMP. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $581,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 196.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMP opened at $24.42 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.83 and a 1-year high of $24.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.27.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a $0.0497 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.