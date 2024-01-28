Short Interest in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Expands By 24.1%

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the December 31st total of 998,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 599,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

International Seaways Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:INSW traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.65. The stock had a trading volume of 652,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,721. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.03. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $34.77 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. International Seaways had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 39.60%. The business had revenue of $241.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Seaways

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $48,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,807,438.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $231,005. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of International Seaways

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSW. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 66.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,280,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16,434 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,162,000 after acquiring an additional 136,964 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,511,000 after acquiring an additional 64,562 shares during the period. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

