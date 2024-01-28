Short Interest in HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Grows By 71.0%

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 71.0% from the December 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLKHF remained flat at $74.39 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 350. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.39. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $77.55 and a 1-year high of $77.55.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lighting, Electronics, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Lighting segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, and car body and interior lighting products.

