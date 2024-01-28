Short Interest in Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA) Expands By 66.9%

Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 66.9% from the December 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Forza X1 stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.55. 127,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,275. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77. Forza X1 has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $3.98.

Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRZA. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Forza X1 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Forza X1 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Forza X1 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

