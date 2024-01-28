Short Interest in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Declines By 28.6%

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $45.70 and a 52-week high of $59.58. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.49.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2232 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.
