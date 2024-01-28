Short Interest in Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Grows By 32.1%

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the December 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Celularity Stock Performance
Shares of CELU opened at $0.34 on Friday. Celularity has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28.
Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Celularity had a positive return on equity of 30.79% and a negative net margin of 1,226.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celularity
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Celularity by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Celularity by 177.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Celularity
Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T cell for the treatment of non-Hodkin's lymphoma (NHL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL); CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer cell that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and APPL-001, a genetically modified placental-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of Crohn's disease.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Celularity
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.