Short Interest in Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Grows By 32.1%

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the December 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Celularity Stock Performance

Shares of CELU opened at $0.34 on Friday. Celularity has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Celularity had a positive return on equity of 30.79% and a negative net margin of 1,226.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celularity

In related news, major shareholder Kok Thay Lim purchased 21,410,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $5,352,745.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,473,762 shares in the company, valued at $12,868,440.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 34.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Celularity by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Celularity by 177.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celularity

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T cell for the treatment of non-Hodkin's lymphoma (NHL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL); CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer cell that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and APPL-001, a genetically modified placental-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of Crohn's disease.

