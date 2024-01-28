Short Interest in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Increases By 23.5%

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the December 31st total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bunge Global from $160.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bunge Global

Bunge Global Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BG traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $88.30. 1,468,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,613. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.83. Bunge Global has a fifty-two week low of $87.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.59.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bunge Global will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

