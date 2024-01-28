Short Interest in ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Decreases By 33.3%

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ASM International stock traded down $7.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $567.00. 2,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,670. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $468.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.74. ASM International has a 12-month low of $317.36 and a 12-month high of $582.01.

Separately, Redburn Atlantic raised ASM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, silicon carbide, vertical furnace systems, and low pressure chemical vapor deposition and diffusion products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

