Short Interest in Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Decreases By 87.5%

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AMNF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,118. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $4.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $154.26 million, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.34.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.17%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

