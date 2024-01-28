Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.

J D Wetherspoon Price Performance

Shares of JDW stock opened at GBX 830 ($10.55) on Wednesday. J D Wetherspoon has a twelve month low of GBX 440.80 ($5.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 857.50 ($10.90). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,765.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 781.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 712.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.20.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

