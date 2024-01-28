Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.
J D Wetherspoon Price Performance
Shares of JDW stock opened at GBX 830 ($10.55) on Wednesday. J D Wetherspoon has a twelve month low of GBX 440.80 ($5.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 857.50 ($10.90). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,765.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 781.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 712.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.20.
J D Wetherspoon Company Profile
