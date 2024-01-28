Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at National Bankshares

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Shopify from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.28.

SHOP traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $81.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,839,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,063,573. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Shopify has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $83.36. The company has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a PE ratio of -89.62 and a beta of 2.28.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,365,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Shopify by 78.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,773 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at $129,735,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Shopify by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,998,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,749 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Shopify by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,601,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

