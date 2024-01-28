Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Given New $317.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $317.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $307.74.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $301.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,721,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,488. The company has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $205.43 and a fifty-two week high of $314.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $296.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.68.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.73% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hutner Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.