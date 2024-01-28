Sfmg LLC Sells 1,149 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sfmg LLC lowered its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.69.

View Our Latest Report on Blackstone

Blackstone Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $124.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $133.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.51 billion, a PE ratio of 68.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.