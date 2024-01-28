Sfmg LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 30.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $743,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 22,035 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $183.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.59 and its 200 day moving average is $242.64. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $297.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Edward Jones downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

