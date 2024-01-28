Sfmg LLC Purchases Shares of 126 Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TPL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,558.00 to $1,414.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock traded down $5.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,488.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,959. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,572.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,691.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.66. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $1,266.21 and a 52 week high of $2,109.62.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $13.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.52 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $157.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.84 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 45.43% and a net margin of 63.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 50.5 EPS for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

