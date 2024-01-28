Sfmg LLC Purchases 1,659 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sfmg LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,928 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 84,448 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,696,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 5,381 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 383,042 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $34,960,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,754 shares of company stock worth $807,565 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $92.80 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.11. The stock has a market cap of $105.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.69%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.