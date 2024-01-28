Sfmg LLC Purchases 1,032 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Sfmg LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.08.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $100.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.03. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.16 and a 12-month high of $100.50. The firm has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.03 million. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,100. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

