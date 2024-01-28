Sfmg LLC Increases Stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Sfmg LLC grew its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,618 shares during the quarter. Stellantis makes up about 0.5% of Sfmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 553.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 68,660 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 3.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 13.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 14.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,959,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,876,000 after acquiring an additional 505,920 shares during the last quarter. 28.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on STLA shares. HSBC lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $26.40 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.85.

NYSE:STLA opened at $21.21 on Friday. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.11.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

