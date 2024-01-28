Sfmg LLC Increases Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,515 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 64,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 25.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 67,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point decreased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

DOC opened at $12.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 67.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 484.24%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.