Sfmg LLC Has $676,000 Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,055,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,154,919,000 after acquiring an additional 564,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,723,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,887,000 after acquiring an additional 218,332 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,248,000 after acquiring an additional 672,103 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,808,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,187,000 after acquiring an additional 827,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

APO opened at $100.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.03. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.16 and a twelve month high of $100.50.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 10.87%. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,104,482.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,670,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,100. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APO

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.