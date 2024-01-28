Sfmg LLC Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sfmg LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 14,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $499,000. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON opened at $201.80 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $133.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.91 and a 200-day moving average of $192.99.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

