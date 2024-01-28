Sfmg LLC Has $3.71 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after buying an additional 238,507,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,503,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Salesforce by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $2,985,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,071,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,312,745.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,410,805 shares of company stock worth $364,010,045 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM opened at $279.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.98 billion, a PE ratio of 106.44, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.65 and a 52-week high of $285.72.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.64.

Read Our Latest Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.