Sfmg LLC Buys Shares of 6,036 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
Shares of WFC traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.32. The company had a trading volume of 19,211,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,455,352. The firm has a market cap of $182.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.38 and a 200-day moving average of $43.97. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
