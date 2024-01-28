Sfmg LLC Buys 9,515 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Sfmg LLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,515 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 25.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 42.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 99.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 52.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

DOC stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.64, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 484.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

