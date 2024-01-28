Sfmg LLC Buys 4,708 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BTI shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of BTI opened at $29.66 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average of $31.38.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

