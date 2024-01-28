Sfmg LLC Buys 32,398 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Sfmg LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 132.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,398 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 98,784.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 306,971,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,869,000 after buying an additional 306,660,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $199,052,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $39,395,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,414,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,653,000 after buying an additional 5,755,075 shares during the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.67. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.90.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,721,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,301,919.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 971,777 shares of company stock valued at $19,041,931 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

