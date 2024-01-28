Sfmg LLC Buys 2,811 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 30.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock opened at $183.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.64. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $582.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $229.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Edward Jones downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

