Sfmg LLC Buys 12,979 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,979 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital comprises 0.7% of Sfmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $6,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 98,059.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,897,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,648,000 after buying an additional 8,888,144 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,253,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,591,000 after purchasing an additional 176,445 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,419,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,343 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,930,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,206,000 after purchasing an additional 117,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,513,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,993,000 after purchasing an additional 240,344 shares in the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.
FS KKR Capital Stock Performance
FS KKR Capital stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.33. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.
FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.68 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.22%.
About FS KKR Capital
FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.
