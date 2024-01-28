Sfmg LLC Buys 12,979 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,979 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital comprises 0.7% of Sfmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $6,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 98,059.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,897,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,648,000 after buying an additional 8,888,144 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,253,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,591,000 after purchasing an additional 176,445 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,419,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,343 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,930,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,206,000 after purchasing an additional 117,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,513,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,993,000 after purchasing an additional 240,344 shares in the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.33. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.68 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.22%.

About FS KKR Capital

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.