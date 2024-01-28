Sfmg LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 247,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,369 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 10.9% of Sfmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $106,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $489.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $452.33. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.37 and a 12 month high of $491.45.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

