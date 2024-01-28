Sfmg LLC Acquires 15,213 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,213 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 1.0% of Sfmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $10,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $55.94 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $55.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.97 and its 200 day moving average is $54.61.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

