Sfmg LLC Acquires 117 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,029 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,733,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,791,000 after purchasing an additional 39,199 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $448.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $358.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.76 and a 52 week high of $449.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $413.63.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

