ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $885.00 at UBS Group

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at UBS Group from $865.00 to $885.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NOW. Argus lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $740.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $744.64.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.4 %

NOW traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $769.44. 1,799,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.05. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $405.37 and a 1-year high of $783.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $703.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $619.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.