ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $885.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $865.00 to $885.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $744.64.

Shares of NOW traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $769.44. 1,799,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,767. The firm has a market cap of $157.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.49, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.05. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $405.37 and a 12-month high of $783.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $703.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $619.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total transaction of $500,479.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,475.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 728.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

