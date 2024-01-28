ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $850.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $840.00 to $850.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $744.64.

NOW stock traded up $2.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $769.44. 1,799,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.74 billion, a PE ratio of 91.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.05. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $405.37 and a 1 year high of $783.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $703.75 and a 200-day moving average of $619.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

