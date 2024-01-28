ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $850.00 at BMO Capital Markets

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $630.00 to $850.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $657.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $744.64.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NOW

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW traded up $2.75 on Thursday, reaching $769.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,799,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $405.37 and a 12-month high of $783.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $703.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $619.89. The stock has a market cap of $157.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.