ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Increased to $830.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $750.00 to $830.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $657.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $744.64.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $769.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,799,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,767. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $405.37 and a twelve month high of $783.88. The stock has a market cap of $157.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.49, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $703.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $619.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $684,418.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,603,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $684,418.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,603,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

